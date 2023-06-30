Old Harrodsburg Road to be closed all day due to flooding

(LEX 18) — Old Harrodsburg Road is expected to be closed all day due to standing water in the roadway, creating a hazard for drivers.

According to officials, a call came in around 7:50 a.m. for two cars in the water.

Officials approached from Old Harrodsburg Road, but responded off Bowman Mill Road for the second call.

Both cars are still in the water, but the drivers are out and being evaluated.

Fire officials say it will be a while before they can get the cars out.

The road is expected to be closed all day until the water recedes.

The Lexington Fire Department warns drivers to not drive through standing water.