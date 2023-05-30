Watch Now
Oliver Lewis' descendants working on documentary about first Derby winning jockey

Posted at 7:20 PM, May 30, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's plenty of history that will be covered in the next year leading up to the 150th Kentucky Derby.

Oliver Lewis was the winning jockey at the inaugural Run for the Roses. Now historians, specifically Lewis' family, are digging deeper into his story.

"So the most important thing to me is making sure our information is correct," said Rodney Van Johnson, Lewis' great-great grandson. "Making sure our history is correct."

This started with Johnson's mother, Ruth Johnson-Watts, needing to get some medical history. Looking into family history, they discovered the connection.

"When I tell people that my great-great grandfather won the Kentucky Derby, everybody looks at me like I'm crazy," Van Johnson said. "Like wait a minute. He's not white. He's not small."

Van Johnson is in Lexington working to find those facts that will help with this documentary. The goal is to have it finished in time to honor the 150th Kentucky Derby

