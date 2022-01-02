On busy 1st day, NYC mayor urges resiliency against pandemic

NEW YOUR (AP) — New York City’s new mayor has pledged to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different.

Eric Adams was sworn in early Saturday in Times Square as the city rang in the new year. He used his inaugural address at midday to promise a more efficient government and invoke New Yorkers’ reputation for toughness.

He also is urging the city’s nearly 9 million residents to make a New Year’s resolution that their lives not be controlled by the crisis of the pandemic.