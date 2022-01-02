Watch
News

Actions

On busy 1st day, NYC mayor urges resiliency against pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
New York City Mayor Eric Adams looks at a fight on the street while waiting for the subway to City Hall on his first day in office in New York, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Adams called the police to report an assault in progress. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Eric Adams
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 19:19:20-05

NEW YOUR (AP) — New York City’s new mayor has pledged to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different.

Eric Adams was sworn in early Saturday in Times Square as the city rang in the new year. He used his inaugural address at midday to promise a more efficient government and invoke New Yorkers’ reputation for toughness.

He also is urging the city’s nearly 9 million residents to make a New Year’s resolution that their lives not be controlled by the crisis of the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!