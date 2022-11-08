One $100,000, three $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Even though nobody became a billionaire in Kentucky, lottery officials say the state still had four big Powerball winners.

The California Lottery sold the winning $2 billion Powerball ticket, but the Kentucky Lottery says there were still one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners.

All of these winners matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner added the Power Play option to their ticket, an additional dollar per play, to multiply their prize. The Power Play number drawn was 2.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night's drawing are:

10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10

Retail locations selling those winners will be released when the security department has finished all procedures.

All winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.