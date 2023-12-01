One adult, two children taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Lexington elementary school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One adult and two children were taken to the hospital Friday morning after Lexington police say they were struck by a vehicle on Bruce Street and W Second Street.

According to FCPS officials, a 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl accompanied by a 42-year-old man were crossing the road headed to Harrison Elementary School.

One of the children suffered minor injuries, and the man and the other child were taken for precautionary reasons, according to Lexington police.

The driver, a 91-year-old woman of the vehicle, remained on the scene, and no charges are expected at this time.

Police say the cause of the accident is under investigation.