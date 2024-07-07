One arrested in Laurel County road rage shooting east of London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's office says 21-year-old Joseph Brewer, of London, was arrested for assault in a Saturday shooting.

They report that Brewer was arrested for the shooting of 21-year-old Jayden Jackson. Sheriff John Root says the shooting happened around 12:00 p.m. six miles east of London, off of East Laurel Road — which is also KY-80.

Root says the shooting appears to stem from a road rage incident that involved Brewer and another vehicle, that wasn't Jackson's. He says it seems that Jackson pulled up at the incident, got out of his vehicle and was shot almost immediately.

Root says Jackson had two gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported by a bystander, then later Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County. Jackson was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London, then transported by Air Evac to UK Med.

The Sheriff's office says Jackson underwent emergency surgery and is still at UK.

Brewer was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. The Sheriff's office says London City Police also assisted in the investigation.