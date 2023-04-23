One dead after crash in Bath County, KSP investigating

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Bath County.

According to KSP, 57-year-old Steve Clarke was traveling west on Oakley Pebble Road in a Honda Odyssey when he went off the right side of the roadway, hitting an embankment.

The Bath County Coroner pronounced Clarke dead on the scene.

The passenger, Patsy Clarke, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP in Morehead.