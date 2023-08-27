One dead after crash in Grayson County, KSP investigating

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Grayson County on August 26 around 1:00 p.m.

According to KSP, they received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with a collision in Leitchfield.

The initial investigation revealed that 70-year-old Elizabeth Roof was driving a Nissan Sentra eastbound on Salt River Road when she failed to stop at the intersection of William Thomason Byway. After entering the intersection, Roof struck a Ford Explorer traveling northbound that 58-year-old Michael Richardson drove.

Roof was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead by the Grayson County Coroner's Office.

Richardson was flown to Norton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the intersection was shut down for several hours to reconstruct the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.