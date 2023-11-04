One dead after crash in Owsley County

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision that took place just before 8 p.m. on Friday in Owsley County.

An investigation by the Kentucky State Police determined that 69-year-old Dennis Neely from Booneville died after he crossed over the center line while driving east on KY-30 in his 2003 Chevrolet Tracker and striking 57-year-old Cecil Turner, also from Booneville, who was driving west in a 2008 Dodge Ram.

Turner was taken to a nearby medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.