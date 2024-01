BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a fire that occurred on January 13 around 10:01 a.m. on Leatherwood Road in Breathitt County.

When arriving on the scene, police said they found human remains inside the home.

The Breathitt County Coroner's Office pronounced the person deceased.

According to police, the remains were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification and an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KSP, and no foul play is suspected.