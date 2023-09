MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Manchester.

The Fayette County coroner has identified 44-year-old Jason Smith as the victim of a homicide that occurred in the 6000 block of US 421 North.

Smith was transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died due to a gunshot wound.

Kentucky State Police in London is handling the case.

There is no further information at this time.