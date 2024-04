LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was found dead overnight after Lexington police responded to shots fired in the Bryan Avenue area.

When arriving on the scene around 1:00 a.m., police say they found a victim who had been shot.

According to police, that person later died.

There is no word on who did this, and no one else was hurt.

Lexington police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them.