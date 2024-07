LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after an overnight shooting that happened on Friday on Liberty Road in Lexington.

Lexington police say they responded to a shots fired call around 4:57 a.m. near the 18 block of Liberty Road and, when arriving on the scene, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, there is an ongoing investigation at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.