One dead after tree falls on car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reports that a woman is dead after a tree fell on a car this afternoon on The Lane.

Lexington Fire Department officials say a car carrying three people was blocked by a tree and as one of the occupants attempted to remove the tree, another tree/limb fell onto the car.

Two people were still inside the car at the time. One person was transported to UK Hospital with serious injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office reports that 41-year-old Erica Nichole Yeary, the driver of the car, did not survive.

