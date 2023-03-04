Watch Now
News

Actions

One dead after tree falls on car in Lexington

PXL_20230304_002559800.MP.jpg
LEX 18
PXL_20230304_002559800.MP.jpg
Posted at 8:24 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 20:32:50-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reports that a woman is dead after a tree fell on a car this afternoon on The Lane.

Lexington Fire Department officials say a car carrying three people was blocked by a tree and as one of the occupants attempted to remove the tree, another tree/limb fell onto the car.

Two people were still inside the car at the time. One person was transported to UK Hospital with serious injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office reports that 41-year-old Erica Nichole Yeary, the driver of the car, did not survive.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community