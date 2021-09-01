One dead, another injured after collision on Nicholasville highway

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died after a collision involving a car and a semi.

Sergeant Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department tells LEX 18 the collision happened between KY-169 and Etter Drive Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. Grimes says another person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

US 27 north and southbound will be shut down for several hours as the Collision Reconstruction Unit works the collision.

Police are asking the public to take different routes until further notice.