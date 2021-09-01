Watch
News

Actions

One dead, another injured after collision on Nicholasville highway

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Image from iOS (71).jpg
Posted at 2:42 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 14:43:46-04

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died after a collision involving a car and a semi.

Sergeant Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department tells LEX 18 the collision happened between KY-169 and Etter Drive Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. Grimes says another person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

US 27 north and southbound will be shut down for several hours as the Collision Reconstruction Unit works the collision.

Police are asking the public to take different routes until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book