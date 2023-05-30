One dead, another injured in fatal Scott County crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash on U.S. 25 in Scott County.

Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood confirmed police were pursuing an impaired driver on U.S. 25 around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

We're told the impaired driver made a U-turn at Burton Pike and headed back south on U.S. 25 before crossing the center line on U.S. 25 and hitting another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene.

The other driver is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The investigation is underway and is being conducted by the Scott County Sheriff's Dept.