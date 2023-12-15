One dead following hit-and-run in Anderson County, police investigating

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead following a hit-and-run that happened on US 62 near KY 749 in Anderson County on Friday morning.

According to KSP, the road will be shut down for several hours for an investigation.

KSP says there were no witnesses or vehicle descriptions, and they are working to see if any homes in the area have surveillance footage.

The victim, a white male, has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP.

Stay with LEX 18 News as we work to learn more information.