LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died and four others are seriously hurt after a crash along U.S. 25 in Laurel County.

The crash happened shortly after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, six miles south of London. The road is still closed at this time.

Reconstructionists with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office are still on scene.

We're working to learn more information.