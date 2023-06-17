Watch Now
One dead in alleged attempted murder-suicide in Frankfort

Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 21:00:03-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a woman is dead and a man is injured after an attempted murder-suicide in Frankfort Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic incident.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to UK Hospital.

Police say they believe this was an attempted murder-suicide.

Frankfort police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

