One dead in alleged attempted murder-suicide in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a woman is dead and a man is injured after an attempted murder-suicide in Frankfort Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic incident.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to UK Hospital.

Police say they believe this was an attempted murder-suicide.

Frankfort police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

