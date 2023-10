LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Lexington on Friday.

According to police, just before 3:00 a.m., emergency officials responded to Old Richmond Road, where a car had overturned with people trapped inside.

Two of the passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Old Richmond Road opened back up just after 8:00 a.m.