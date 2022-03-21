One dead, two injured in crash

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash in Marion County.

The crash happened on Saturday around 5:00 on Highway 68 between Campbellsville and Lebanon.

Troopers say 48-year-old Melissa Roberts was heading west when she crossed the center line and side-swiped another car.

That crash put Roberts in the path of another vehicle, which crashed into her passenger side.

All three people involved were taken to the hospital.

Roberts died from her injuries.

The other two were treated for minor injuries.