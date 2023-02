BRADFORDSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Marion County EMS Director and Chief of Marion County Rescue Brian Smith reports that one person is dead after floods in Marion County.

Officials say a bystander saw a car go down the river and get lodged. One person was inside and did not survive.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.

Officials say they've had four other rescues in Marion County due to flooding. They urge residents to avoid driving through high waters.