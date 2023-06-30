Watch Now
One hurt in partial stair collapse in downtown Lexington parking garage

Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 17:12:28-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person was injured Friday afternoon when stairs partially collapsed in a Lexington parking garage.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Chase Bank parking garage at 201 E Main Street.

The Lexington Fire Department says a couple of stair treads collapsed between levels P2 and P3.

One woman received minor injuries and was attended to by first responders but refused medical transport.

LFD is assessing the stairs and the building. The building is being assessed by code enforcement and engineers as well.

