RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say that one person was hurt in a shooting today in Richmond.

Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to Turpin Drive. They found the victim there who was reportedly shot in the leg area. Police say they think the shooting initially happened on McWhorter Court.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.