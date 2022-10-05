Watch Now
News

Actions

One injured in motorcycle crash in Lexington

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:37 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 21:46:54-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department reports that one person has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Lexington.

Around 8:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Alumni Drive for a report of a injury crash involving a vehicle versus a motorcycle.

LFD reports that one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!

Contests

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!