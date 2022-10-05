One injured in motorcycle crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department reports that one person has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Lexington.

Around 8:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Alumni Drive for a report of a injury crash involving a vehicle versus a motorcycle.

LFD reports that one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating.

