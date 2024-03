LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after one person was shot overnight near the 2400 block of Rockaway Place.

According to police, when arriving on the scene around 3:30 a.m., they located one person who had been shot.

Police say the person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information, and police are still on the scene as of 6:30 a.m.

Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.