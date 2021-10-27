One injured in vehicle accident at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was taken to the hospital after his truck flipped on Old Clubhouse Lane at Keeneland early Wednesday morning.

We’re at Keeneland where we’ve learned a man was taken to the hospital after his truck flipped and he was thrown out and pinned. We just saw rescuers bring a dog out of the truck too! @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/lp8qEHDsyE — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) October 27, 2021

According to the duty commander, the accident was a rollover and ejection. When officials arrived on scene, the man was under the vehicle, potentially a Ford Ranger, but the man was alert as they figured out the logistics of getting him out from beneath the vehicle. He was then transported to the hospital.

There was also a dog inside the vehicle and they were able to get the dog out safely.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.