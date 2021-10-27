Watch
News

Actions

One injured in vehicle accident at Keeneland

items.[0].image.alt
LE X18
vehicle vs pedestrian keeneland.jpg
pedestrian vs vehicle accident keeneland.jpg
Posted at 7:28 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 07:36:30-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was taken to the hospital after his truck flipped on Old Clubhouse Lane at Keeneland early Wednesday morning.

According to the duty commander, the accident was a rollover and ejection. When officials arrived on scene, the man was under the vehicle, potentially a Ford Ranger, but the man was alert as they figured out the logistics of getting him out from beneath the vehicle. He was then transported to the hospital.

There was also a dog inside the vehicle and they were able to get the dog out safely.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps