One killed in crash in Rockcastle County, KSP investigating

Posted at 9:00 AM, Feb 14, 2024
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rockcastle County.

According to KSP, the crash happened around 10:28 p.m. Tuesday on South Wildness Road.

KSP says an initial investigation shows that a Toyota RAV4 driven by 53-year-old James M. McPheron was traveling westbound when he lost control and veered into the path of a Vanhool tour bus driven by 43-year-old Roger Miller.

McPheron was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

