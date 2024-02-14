One killed in crash in Rockcastle County, KSP investigating

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rockcastle County.

According to KSP, the crash happened around 10:28 p.m. Tuesday on South Wildness Road.

KSP says an initial investigation shows that a Toyota RAV4 driven by 53-year-old James M. McPheron was traveling westbound when he lost control and veered into the path of a Vanhool tour bus driven by 43-year-old Roger Miller.

McPheron was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.