One killed in Scott County crash, police investigating

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed following a crash involving two vehicles on January 16 around 11:38 p.m. near Leestown Road in Scott County.

After an initial investigation, police say a car traveling east on Leestown Road crossed the center line, hitting another car traveling west.

According to police, the driver of the car traveling east was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Scott County Coroner's Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the name of the person killed has not been released.