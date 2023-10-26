One killed, one injured in crash near the Bath, Montgomery County line

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving two cars near the Bath and Montgomery County line on Tuesday.

Two vehicles, one a Lincoln Town Car traveling south on KY 11 being driven by 90-year-old Donna Maze from Owingsville, and the other a Hyundai Sonata heading north on KY 11 being driven by 34-year-old Kyle Gray from Flemingsberg, collided after Maze lost control of her car, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP say Maze was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gray was transported by helicopter to the University of Kentucky Hospital to treat his injuries.

