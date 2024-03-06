One dead, one injured in crash on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after one person was killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on East New Circle Road and Golden Way.

According to police, only one car was involved in this crash, and the driver of that car died.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle who was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of now, police haven’t said what caused the crash, nor do we know the identity of the person killed.

New Circle at Bryan Station Road was closed off while police investigate.

