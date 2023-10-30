One killed, one injured in Laurel County ATV crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting that one person is dead and one is injured after an early morning ATV crash.

According to police, the Kawasaki KFX 400 ATV driver lost control of the vehicle traveling on Jim Garland Road around 12:40 a.m. on October 29.

The vehicle struck a fence and tree, causing the ATV to flip onto its side and ejecting the driver and passenger.

Police say the driver, 52-year-old Jefferey Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was an 11-year-old male and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for evaluation of his injuries.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.