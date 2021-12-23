One killed, one seriously injured after Scott County traffic collision

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died and another person is seriously injured after two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 7:00 p.m. on I-75 southbound near the 122 mile marker. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person who died at the scene. Another person was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

The Scott County Sheriff/Georgetown Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene conducting the investigation.

Two lanes of Southbound I-75 are blocked and will remain blocked for the next couple of hours.