One man arrested following pursuit and fatal collision

CAMPELLSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police has made an arrest following a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon.

A state trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 71 near the mile marker 21 in Oldham County.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Kentucky State Police determined the vehicle was stolen.

As the pursuit continued, the vehicle exited the interstate at exit 14 where the driver struck another car that was traveling north on KY 329.

A juvenile passenger in the other vehicle sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The operator of the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and identified as 23-year-old Tymetrius Walter of Louisville.

Walter has been charged with:



murder

first-degree wanton endangerment

first-degree assault

receiving stolen property over $10,000

multiple traffic related offenses

He is currently being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 5.