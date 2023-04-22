One man dead after motorcycle crash in Lincoln County, KSP investigating

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County after one man died from his injuries.

The crash happened on John Sims Highway just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

According to officials, a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 40-year-old Donnie Rains, who was traveling north, crossed the center line and collided head on with a Subaru XV Crosstrex driven by 46-year-old Brett Smith, who was traveling south.

Due to the injuries sustained from the collision, the Lincoln County Coroner pronounced Rains dead on the scene.

Smith was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by Trooper Tyler Holt.