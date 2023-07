KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday at Glenway Avenue in Covington.

The Covington Police Department requested KSP to investigate the shooting.

According to KSP, a CPD officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and one male subject was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released at this time.