One man dead after overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after one man is killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at North Limestone and West Short Street in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell LEX 18 all parties have been contacted but did not specify a suspect or person of interest in this shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to Lexington Police.