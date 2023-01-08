Watch Now
One man dead after a three-vehicle crash in Wayne County

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jan 08, 2023
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. that happened on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County.

According to police, a Mazda 3 operated by 62-year-old Mark K. Hinkle of Monticello was traveling east on KY 90, when Hinkle lost control of his vehicle and crossed over into the westbound lanes and striking a Chevy Tahoe operated by 26-year-old Tori L. Dale Russel of Monticello. Hinkle's vehicle continued traveling west, hitting a Toyota Tundra operated by 61-year-old Rosa L. Jointer of Monticello.

Hinkle suffered severe injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

Jointer was taken to the Wayne County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Hinkle in Frankfort at the state medical office.

