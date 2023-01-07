One man dead, two injured after a wreck this morning in London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after a wreck that happened around 9:30 this morning on the Hal Rodgers Parkway at the intersection of KY 192 in London.

According to officials, the wreck involved a Ford Ranger, operated by Melissa Smith of Louisville, and a Ram 1500, operated by Christopher Murray of Tylertown, Mississippi.

Officers say that Smith was making a left turn from Hal Rogers Parkway westbound onto KY 192 when her vehicle collided with Murray, who was traveling eastbound on the Parkway.

Smith was airlifted to UK Medical Center with serious injuries, while Murray was taken to St. Joseph London to be treated for his injuries.

The passenger of the Ford Ranger, 53-year-old Lary W. Smith, of Manchester was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner, Doug Bowling.

The investigation is being conducted by the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff's Office, along with the London Police Crash Reconstructionist.