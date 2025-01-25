One man detained during standoff with Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charges are pending for one man after a police standoff in Lexington early Saturday morning.

Lexington Police told LEX 18 they were dispatched to the Days Inn on North Broadway around 1 a.m.

Officers found one man barricaded in his car after crashing into another vehicle, according to LPD.

The man did surrender to police without incident and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police have not detailed the charges the man may be facing.

The incident is still under investigation.