One man fighting for his life after Winchester Road Shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after police found a man shot in Lexington early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m officers responded to Winchester Road near Liberty Road and Detroit Avenue.

When they got there, one man was found in a parking lot who had been shot, his injuries were deemed life-threatening by responders.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of now, law enforcement haven't released any information about a suspect in this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.