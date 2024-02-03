Watch Now
News

Actions

One man fighting for his life after Winchester Road Shooting

Winchester Road Shooting 2-3-24
LEX 18
Winchester Road Shooting 2-3-24
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 05:48:18-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after police found a man shot in Lexington early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m officers responded to Winchester Road near Liberty Road and Detroit Avenue.

When they got there, one man was found in a parking lot who had been shot, his injuries were deemed life-threatening by responders.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of now, law enforcement haven't released any information about a suspect in this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18