One man hurt in shooting on Triple Crown Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was taken to the hospital for surgery after police found him lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Lexington Police responded to the reported shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night at Triple Crown Parkway near East Third Street.

The victim's injury is non-life threatening. No one else was hurt.

Lexington Police investigated the scene and found that a bullet went through the front window of a nearby townhome. Lexington Police say it appears the townhome was hit by accident and wasn't intentionally targeted.

No suspect information at this time. As always, Lexington Police ask that you contact them if you have information that can help them with this case.

City data shows that officers are nearing 90 shooting investigations so far this year, many of which are near or in downtown.