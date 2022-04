LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police were called to 224 East Main Street at 9:55 Thursday night.

According to LPD multiple parked cars were damaged in front of the Kentucky Theatre due to a driver hitting them.

One man was taken into custody, his charges are pending.

One patron said he heard a loud boom and the sound of brakes squealing, once he got outside he saw the damaged cars. He was grateful that no one was hurt.

Lexington Police confirmed there were no injuries reported.