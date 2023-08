LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police spent the late night hours of Saturday investigating a deadly crash downtown.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at Broadway and Louden Avenue.

According to LPD, an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating this as a hit and run, saying the car sped off after hitting the man.

The car involved was found and the driver is being preliminarily charged with aggravated DUI.