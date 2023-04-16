One man killed in motorcycle crash involving Danville Fire vehicle

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a Danville City Fire vehicle and moped collide early Sunday morning.

According to the Danville Police Department, the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Street.

The fire vehicle, described as a Ford F350 driven by Danville City Fire, was responding to a lift assist when the crash happened.

A 46-year-old man driving the moped was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

We don't know the identity of the man at this time.

Danville Police has requested Kentucky State Police to investigate this crash.