One man shot in Lexington overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after one person is taken to the hospital in connection to a shooting in Lexington Friday night into Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, according to Lexington Police, officers responded to Merman Drive for a reports of someone being shot.

When they got there, officers did find a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police don't currently have information on a shooting suspect so if you know anything, you're asked to reach out to Lexington Police.