LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Tamarack Drive near Garden Springs Park.

When officers got on scene, they found one man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

There's no details on any suspects in this shooting at this time.

If you have any information, reach out to Lexington Police.