One man shot near Diva's Gentlemens Club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after one man is shot at a Lexington gentlemens club overnight.

According to Lexington Police, a shots fired call came in just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Russell Cave Road near Diva's.

One man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

There's no information on a suspect in the investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asking to contact Lexington Police.