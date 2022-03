LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Tates Creek Road around 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say the driver had to be removed from the vehicle. Officers did not say if the man was pinned inside the vehicle, they only confirmed that he had to be removed.

Police do not yet know the cause of the crash.

