'One of the best teachers ever': Woodford County history teacher gets statewide recognition

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Woodford County High School history teacher, Dr. Amber Sergent, was announced as the 2023 Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year.

"She's like one of the best teachers ever," senior Tristan Cook said.

"Dr. S has always been more than an educator to me," senior Eva Kate Probus said.

Her students describe her as someone who cares deeply and who listens.

For those reasons and more, Probus nominated Dr. S for the Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year award.

"She just is the type of person that everybody looks up to," Probus explained.

Thanks to Dr. S, Probus is now considering a career in education.

"She came up to me and said honey I'm bound to make you an educator and I said no way but here we are," Probus recalled fondly.

After school, Dr. S's work continues as the academic advisor for the football and soccer teams. Her impact goes beyond academics.

"It makes me feel like I'm actually wanted here," senior and football player Kenyun Maxberry said. "Like people want me here and they actually care."

"I love working with these kids," Dr. S said. "They're amazing. They absolutely inspire with their creativity, their thoughtfulness, their compassion, their kindness."

She said it's a gift to work with students. As long as she has joy, love, and passion for the job, she promises to be there to invest in them.

"As long as we say, this puts kids first we can't go wrong," she said.

Her colleagues also applaud Dr. S.

"She's always asking how can I help?" assistant principal Amanda Best said. "What can I do for the students? What can I do for the staff?"

"When we are given the gift to work with students, it is simply that, a gift," Sergent said.